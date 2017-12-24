El Clasico victory : It’s special Xmas gift for Barca fans –Messi

By George Aluo

Lionel Messi has dubbed Barcelona’s comprehensive 3-0 bashing of arch rivals Real Madrid, in yesterday’s El Classico a special Christmas gift for fans of the club.

Messi was on target yesterday alongside Luis Suarez and Aleix Vidal in a game Barcelona dominated and secured the maximum points to establish a commanding 14 points lead over Real on the La Liga log.

Messi had before the match said his side would do everything to win and put smile on the faces of fans of the club world wide ahead of the Yuletide.

Yesterday’s victory extends Barca’s unbeaten run to 25 games in all competitions as they also moved nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid. The victory was equally a sweet revenge for a 5-1 thrashing on aggregate which they (Barca) suffered in the hands of Real in the Spanish Super Cup in August.

Though Barca’s lead now looks unassailable, Madrid do still have a game in hand and a win would see them marginally reduce the gap at the top.

However, Real’s efforts in the new year are likely to be more focused on becoming the first side to win three consecutive Champions League titles in over 40 years.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s son’s tweet after Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona has caused a stir

Jose Mourinho Jr, a teenage goalkeeper who signed a two-year scholarship deal with Fulham last year, couldn’t resist tweeting after Real Madrid were hammered 3-0 by their fierce domestic rivals on Saturday afternoon.

Posting a photo of himself holding up three fingers and smiling in his Barcelona shirt, Mourinho Jr posted: “Thank you, see you next time 3-0”

Madrid fans, needless to say, aren’t happy with the tweet. In fact, they’re pretty livid. Many of them see it as a betrayal and haven’t held back in the comments.

Jose Mourinho has worked for both Barcelona and Real Madrid during his illustrious coaching career and doesn’t have a particularly great relationship with either club.

The 54-year-old, who currently manages Manchester United, worked as an assistant at the Camp Nou between 1996 and 2000.

