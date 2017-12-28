El-Erian Predicts Bitcoin Crash if Savvier Investors Sit Out Correction
Either the investor base diversifies during this price correction or bitcoin will crash very hard, former Pimco chief predicts.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!