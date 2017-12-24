El-Rufai condemns attack on Southern Kaduna village, sues for calm

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned Friday night attack at Nindem village, Jema’a local government area by unidentified gunman. The attack led to the killing of four people; eight were injured. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, expressed that the fragile peace in the area must be […]

El-Rufai condemns attack on Southern Kaduna village, sues for calm

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

