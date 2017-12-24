 El-Rufai condemns attack on Southern Kaduna village, sues for calm | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El-Rufai condemns attack on Southern Kaduna village, sues for calm

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned Friday night attack at Nindem village, Jema’a local government area by unidentified gunman. The attack led to the killing of four people; eight were injured. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, expressed that the fragile peace in the area must be […]

El-Rufai condemns attack on Southern Kaduna village, sues for calm

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.