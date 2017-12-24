El-Rufai condemns attack on Southern Kaduna village, sues for calm
Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned Friday night attack at Nindem village, Jema’a local government area by unidentified gunman. The attack led to the killing of four people; eight were injured. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, expressed that the fragile peace in the area must be […]
