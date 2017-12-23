El-Rufai Condemns ‘Christmas Carol Service’ Attack On Nindem Village That Left 4 Dead

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned the attack on the Nindem village of Godogodo district in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that at least four persons were killed while many sustained injuries after a gunman invaded the venue of a Christmas carol service at Nindem village on Friday.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the spokesman for the Operation Safe Haven, Col. I.K. Ekpeyong, said the gunman invaded the village as the residents were holding a Christmas carol at the community square at about 9:00 p.m. and started shooting sporadically.

He said four persons were killed and eight others injured in the incident.

According to him, the bodies of the dead victims had been deposited in a mortuary while the wounded persons were taken to the Kafanchan general hospital for treatment.

He said: “Some people suspected to be masterminds of the attack have been arrested for further interrogation, while more troops have been deployed to the area to avert a fresh attack or reprisal.”

In his reaction to Friday’s attack, the state governor, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said the incident had eroded the “hard-won peace” in the area.

“Security forces have informed the Kaduna State government that there was an attack in Nimdem village on the night of Friday, 22nd December 2017. The government was further briefed, that arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing.” “The government condemns this incident, and calls on all stakeholders to help uphold peace by working to avoid escalation and by supporting the security forces. “Government commiserates with the families of the victims in this sad moment. The grief and pain these acts of violence leave in their wake can be devastating. It is important that all communities stand firm against any threat to peace, and reject those who might want to reprise the terrible events of December 2016. “Government appeals for calm as security forces take action to restore peace and stability. Nobody should be allowed to truncate the right of citizens to live in peace and enjoy safety, or thwart their legitimate expectations of celebrating Christmas and the New Year in peace.”

