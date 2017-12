el-Rufai Condemns Nindem Attack, Appeals For Peace

By MSUE AZA, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has condemned the Friday night attack at Nindem village, Jema’a local government area.

In a statement issued by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said that the hard won peace in the area must be sustained and the culprits brought to book.

The statement reads:“Security forces have informed the Kaduna State Government that there was an attack in Nimdem village on the night of Friday, 22nd December 2017. The government was further briefed, that arrests have been made and investigation is on going.

“The government condemns this incident, and calls on all stakeholders to help uphold peace by working to avoid escalation and by supporting the security forces.

“Government commiserates with the families of the victims in this sad moment. The grief and pain these acts of violence leave in their wake can be devastating. It is important that all communities stand firm against any threat to peace, and reject those who might want to reprise the terrible events of December 2016.

“Government appeals for calm as security forces take action to restore peace and stability. Nobody should be allowed to truncate the right of citizens to live in peace and enjoy safety, or thwart their legitimate expectations of celebrating Christmas and the New Year in peace.”