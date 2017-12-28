El-Rufai frustrating court order on teachers’ sack – The Nation Newspaper
El-Rufai frustrating court order on teachers' sack
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Kaduna State has said Governor Nasir El-Rufai is making 'desperate' efforts to frustrate the interlocutory injunction stopping the teachers' sack, pending hearing and determination of the substantive suit. NUT …
M.Sc holders among 43000 applicants for primary school jobs in Kaduna
El-Rufai and the making of Kaduna teachers
NUT tackles El-Rufai over judgement stopping teachers' sacking
