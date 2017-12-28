 El-Rufai frustrating court order on teachers’ sack – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
El-Rufai frustrating court order on teachers’ sack – The Nation Newspaper

El-Rufai frustrating court order on teachers' sack
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Kaduna State has said Governor Nasir El-Rufai is making 'desperate' efforts to frustrate the interlocutory injunction stopping the teachers' sack, pending hearing and determination of the substantive suit. NUT
