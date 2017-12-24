Eland Oil & Gas (ELA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt – TrueBlueTribune
|
Eland Oil & Gas (ELA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
TrueBlueTribune
Eland Oil & Gas logo Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA)'s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt's price objective points to a …
Stocks in Focus: Eland Oil & Gas PLC (AIM:ELA), Camtek Ltd. (NasdaqGM:CAMT) Valuation Review & QI Update
The Eland Oil & Gas PLC (ELA) Given New GBX 95 Price Target at Panmure Gordon
Eland Oil & Gas (ELA) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!