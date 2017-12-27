Elephant tramples Laikipia rancher to death – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Elephant tramples Laikipia rancher to death
The Director of Suiyan Ranch in Laikipia County Gilfred Powys was Wednesday afternoon trampled to death by an elephant. Senior Kenya Wildlife Service Warden in charge of Laikipia County Richard Chepkwony has confirmed the death of the rancher saying it …
Suyian ranch boss Girfled Powys tramped to death by elephant
Man tries to scare away elephants, gets trampled
Suyian Ranch owner Gilfred Powys trampled to death by stray elephant
