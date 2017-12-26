 Ellis County students among those in record-breaking K-State scholarship season – hays Post | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ellis County students among those in record-breaking K-State scholarship season – hays Post

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Ellis County students among those in record-breaking K-State scholarship season
hays Post
MANHATTAN — Students at Kansas State University have earned nearly 13,700 academic scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year. Most of the scholarships are made possible through donations and gifts to the Kansas State University Foundation. Overall
Funding our critical challenge, but we're coping – Crawford VCNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.