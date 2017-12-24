Eminem releases video for “Walk On Water” collaboration with Beyonce | Watch on BN

Eminem has released the visuals for his Beyonce assisted duet “Walk On Water“, the lead single off his just released “Revival” album. The video sees the rapper performing in a dark room by himself before entering a room ful of his clones typing on a typewriter. Beyonce who featured on the track does not appear […]

The post Eminem releases video for “Walk On Water” collaboration with Beyonce | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

