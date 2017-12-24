 Eminem releases video for “Walk On Water” collaboration with Beyonce | Watch on BN | Nigeria Today
Eminem releases video for “Walk On Water” collaboration with Beyonce | Watch on BN

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Eminem has released the visuals for his Beyonce assisted duet “Walk On Water“, the lead single off his just released “Revival” album. The video sees the rapper performing in a dark room by himself before entering a room ful of his clones typing on a typewriter. Beyonce who featured on the track does not appear […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

