Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott celebrates turning 22 on Christmas Day with VERY revealing photo shoot – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Eminem's daughter Hailie Scott celebrates turning 22 on Christmas Day with VERY revealing photo shoot
Mirror.co.uk
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers kicked off her 22nd birthday celebrations in style – by going braless for a very revealing photo shoot. The sizzling pic shows the rapper's daughter, who he had with ex-wife Kimberly Scott, beaming at the …
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Bares Her Abs In New Photo Ahead of 22nd Birthday
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott Shares Striking Photo Ahead of 22nd Birthday
Eminem's stunning daughter Hailie flaunts serious underb00b and her killer abs in sultry snap
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!