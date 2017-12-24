Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce

By Emmanuel Okogba

The name Emmanuel Eboue will not be quickly forgotten especially with Arsenal faithful as he was in the team that represented the club at the biggest stage of club football.

However, the sophisticated, flashy lifestyle usually associated with football players seem to have eluded him after he lost a divorce battle to his wife, Aurelie and got stripped of all his assets.

The Ivorian earned millions during his seven years in England’s top-flight and then more than £1.5million a year at Turkish side Galatasaray but now runs around hiding from cops and bailiffs after being ordered by a judge to transfer his remaining Enfield home to his wife.

“I can’t afford the money to continue to have any lawyer or barrister, Eboue told Mirror

“I am in the house but I am scared. Because I don’t know what time the police will come.

“Sometimes I shut off the lights because I don’t want people to know that I am inside. I put everything behind the door.

“My own house. I suffered to buy my house but I am now scared.

“I am not going to sell my clothes or sell what I have. I will fight until the end because it is not fair.”

Of the things bothering Eboue, his inability to see his three kids hurts him most

“I can’t see them and it is hurting me a lot,” he said.

“I was close to my children and ready to do everything for them.

“My two girls have a phone and used to call me. But now it has been two months with no contact.

“I miss my children a lot and I want to see them because it is not fair. It pains me a lot.”

Eboue was supposed to return to the Premier League with Sunderland but the deal fell through and his woes were compounded when he was banned for twelve months by FIFA. He blamed his misfortune on his wife and those who helped manage his finances saying they gave him bad advises.

“I look back and say ­‘Emmanuel, you have been naive… why didn’t you think about that before?’ It is hard.

“Very, very hard. The money I earned, I sent it to my wife for our children.

“In Turkey I earned eight million euros. I sent seven million back home. Whatever she tells me to sign, I sign.

“She is my wife. The problems with FIFA were because of people advising me. People who are supposed to care. But it was because of them FIFA banned me.” he said.

Eboue now sleeps on a mattress in the living room floor of a ­confidante he calls his “sister” while hoping get a chance of working with former club Arsenal or players’ union the PFA.

The post Emmanuel Eboue loses life savings, properties to wife following bitter divorce appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

