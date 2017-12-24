Ending fuel scarcity is not rocket science, this is how to do it- Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education says the only way to end fuel scarcity was full deregulation.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the former Minister says fixing distortion in the oil sector is not rocket science, she advises the President to let go of the Petroleum sector and end the suffering and poor governance immediately.

“Dear President @MBuhari of @AsoRock It is not Rocket Science to FIX the Distortion in the Oil Sector. It is the underlying cause of the annual #FuelScarcity.”

Ezekwesili describe the Petroleum sector as “Politically beloved” and urge the president to unleash the Productive Incentive that FULL DEREGULATION would bring to the Oil and Gas Sector of our economy immediately.

“It’s time to LET GO of the “politically beloved petroleum sector”. Sir, the SOLUTION is FULL DEREGULATION. Just. Do. It!

“@MBuhari, unleash the Productive Incentive that FULL DEREGULATION would bring to the Oil & Gas Sector of our economy immediately. Severe the umbilical cord that has tied up the sector in the knots of Politics. Free that sector NOW. End the poor governance & suffering”

She lamented the inability of the President to make tough decision at the right time.

“no matter the depth of complexity of any Problem in a country, there are options of Solutions that can be mobilized to resolve them. Problems persist these days not for want of ideas to solve them but only because someone is FAILING to make a TOUGH CALL on the RIGHT SOLUTION.” she added

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

