Ending fuel supply: Deregulate downstream sector

It is unfortunate that the government allowed another round of biting fuel scarcity in this yuletide season that saw many Nigerians spend their Christmas day on fuel queues and many more stranded as a result of exorbitant black market fuel price or transport costs. And despite repeated promises of the Minister of state for petroleum,…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Ending fuel supply: Deregulate downstream sector appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

