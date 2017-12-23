#EndSARS: Anti Robbery Unit Barred From Securing Dignitaries
The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has barred the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) from conducting random stop and search and from providing security to Important personnel. Speaking in a meeting with SARS commanders at the force Headquaters in Abuja on Friday, the IG expressed his worries about the recent protest by Nigerians to end…
The post #EndSARS: Anti Robbery Unit Barred From Securing Dignitaries appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!