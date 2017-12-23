 #EndSARS: Anti Robbery Unit Barred From Securing Dignitaries | Nigeria Today
#EndSARS: Anti Robbery Unit Barred From Securing Dignitaries

Posted on Dec 23, 2017

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has barred the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) from conducting random stop and search and from providing security to Important personnel. Speaking in a meeting with SARS commanders at the force Headquaters in Abuja on Friday, the IG expressed his worries about the recent protest by Nigerians to end…

The post #EndSARS: Anti Robbery Unit Barred From Securing Dignitaries appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

