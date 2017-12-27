EndSARS Campaign Initiator, Mr. Segun "Sega" Wins 2017 AFZ Person Of The Year Award

Sometimes all you need to do to stand out is just to come for the rescue of a common man. In this part of the world, judiciary is not even the hope for the common man anymore because the judges and lawyers are up for sale for the highest bidder.

Being an activist in Africa and especially Nigeria is honorable thing to do. That is if you have the stomach for it because one can easily get assassinated within a twinkle of an eye. So we always appreciate people who put their lives on the line to foster the hope for a common man.

Having said that, the activist and the initiator of the hashtag #EndSARS, Mr. Segun “Sega” Awosanya has been awarded the 2017 AFZ Person of the Year Award on his contribution to the liberation of Nigerians in the hand of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Someone tweeted this;

Congratulations to Mr. Segun “Sega” Awosanya on being named the 2017 AFZ Person of the Year for establishing the anti-police brutality and extortion campaign, #ENDSARS. Nigeria will be a better place with more selfless people like him.