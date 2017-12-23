#EndSARS: IGP bans SARS from conducting Stop & Search Operations

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has banned the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force from conducting stop and search operations on roads except when necessary. Nigerians on social media, using the #EndSARS hashtag, have been calling for the squad to be scrapped over alleged harassment of innocent citizens. Following the […]

The post #EndSARS: IGP bans SARS from conducting Stop & Search Operations appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

