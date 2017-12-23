#EndSARS: IGP bans SARS from conducting Stop & Search Operations
The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has banned the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force from conducting stop and search operations on roads except when necessary. Nigerians on social media, using the #EndSARS hashtag, have been calling for the squad to be scrapped over alleged harassment of innocent citizens. Following the […]
