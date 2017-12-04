EndSARS – Simi, Adekunle Gold & Reekado Banks Join #EndSARS Campaign, Share Bitter Stories

Unless of course you are not in Nigeria, as long as you reside in this country, chances are that you have encountered this threaded Anti-rubbery squad called SARS. The truth is, the only people condoning the excesses of SARS is only their boss, which is the IG of Police himself.

Nigerians are fed up. I can’t even start talking about what this fools has done too me because its shameful and unheard off and more over, they useless me that day and made me look like a common criminal and a fool.

This people treated me like an animal and when I hear Nnamdi Kanu call Nigeria a zoo, he is technically not far from the truth.

Let me not go into that. This time, Nigerian singers, Simi, Adekunle Gold & Reekado Banks have all joined the trending #EndSARS campaign started just few days ago.! The celebrities shared their bitter stories and experiences in the hands of the SARS operatives!





See below…



