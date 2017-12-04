#EndSARS – Simi, Adekunle Gold & Reekado Banks Join #EndSARS Campaign, Share Bitter Stories
Unless of course you are not in Nigeria, as long as you reside in this country, chances are that you have encountered this threaded Anti-rubbery squad called SARS. The truth is, the only people condoning the excesses of SARS is only their boss, which is the IG of Police himself.
Nigerians are fed up. I can’t even start talking about what this fools has done too me because its shameful and unheard off and more over, they useless me that day and made me look like a common criminal and a fool.
This people treated me like an animal and when I hear Nnamdi Kanu call Nigeria a zoo, he is technically not far from the truth.
Let me not go into that. This time, Nigerian singers, Simi, Adekunle Gold & Reekado Banks have all joined the trending #EndSARS campaign started just few days ago.! The celebrities shared their bitter stories and experiences in the hands of the SARS operatives!
See below…
omo na SARS gangan be real thief and criminal…. Intellectual robbery….they don do to me for ikotun…they stop you put you inside there jeep and start to negotiate with you for no reason with serious sleep…. Wetin I do?you for hear you be yahoo boy… se na crime to wear better cloth and …fg need to stop SARS. #End SARS…. That stupid police saying people calling for end of SARS na thief S3 if he see thief he fit wait? Na them be thief and they train their men to they thief…. End SARS now… They are thief