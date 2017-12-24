 Enugu Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu State Indigenes Coming Home For Christmas | Nigeria Today
Enugu Governor Is Sponsoring The Return Of Enugu State Indigenes Coming Home For Christmas

Posted on Dec 24, 2017

In a time were APC led administration have made things hard for the citizens of this great country and owning to the fact that this Christmas period, fuel is no where to be found and those that have it hoards it and refuse to sell to people.
This has made the transport fare to travel too expensive for people. However, the amiable governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has initiated a means to make sure indigence of Enugu State are conveyed to their places in Enugu State free of charge.  
While people from states like Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Delta, Abia and others are complaining of the high fare charges to return for the Christmas. Enugu state governor is fully sponsoring the return of Ndi-Enugu that are coming back for Christmas.
As long as you are from Enugu state, locate Entraco near you and board a free bus to your village.

