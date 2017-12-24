 Enugu Police declare gang members of ‘Malaysian Boys’ wanted | Nigeria Today
Enugu Police declare gang members of ‘Malaysian Boys’ wanted

The Police Command in Enugu State has declared members of the “Malaysian Boys’’ gang wanted for alleged criminal activities. Police said the “Malaysian Boys’’ gang have been operating within Nimbo and Adani axis of Uzouwani Local Government Area of the state, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Sunday that the command had issued a warrant of arrest for all the members of “Malaysian Boys’’ gang.

