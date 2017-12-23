Enugu police distribute leaflets on security tip to residents
As part of activities to ensure security during the Yuletide, the Enugu State Police Command on Saturday distributed over 5,500 leaflets on tips and distress call numbers to residents of Enugu metropolis. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from the leaflets, the command also informed the public of its social media platforms. The social media platforms are:
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!