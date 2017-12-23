Enugu police distribute leaflets on security tip to residents

As part of activities to ensure security during the Yuletide, the Enugu State Police Command on Saturday distributed over 5,500 leaflets on tips and distress call numbers to residents of Enugu metropolis. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from the leaflets, the command also informed the public of its social media platforms. The social media platforms are:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

