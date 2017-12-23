Enugu residents park cars as fuel sells N250 – Vanguard
Enugu residents park cars as fuel sells N250
Vanguard
ENUGU – Some residents of Enugu state have parked their cars following the hike in price of petrol to N250 per liter. The same vain, transportation fares in both inter and intra destinations have risen to over 100 percent from what was obtained …
