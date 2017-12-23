Enugu residents park cars as fuel sells N250 – Vanguard



Vanguard Enugu residents park cars as fuel sells N250

Vanguard

ENUGU – Some residents of Enugu state have parked their cars following the hike in price of petrol to N250 per liter. The same vain, transportation fares in both inter and intra destinations have risen to over 100 percent from what was obtained …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

