Enzo Zidane Joins Swiss Club Lausanne

Alaves have confirmed that Zinedine Zidane’s son Enzo Zidane has left the club and moved to Swiss outfit Lausanne.

Enzo Zidane, who moved to Alaves from Real Madrid last summer, departs the La Liga club having managed only 155 minutes of first-team action this season.

FC Lausanne sit at a meagre fifth place in the Swiss league, a league that only consist of ten teams.

It will surely be the Frenchman’s hope that this move to a lesser quality league will allow his quality to show through and earn him a move back into Europe’s top leagues.

After a promising start to his career, making his Real Madrid debut last season, Zidane will need to impress if he is to regain his prior value.

The post Enzo Zidane Joins Swiss Club Lausanne appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

