EPL: Ashley Young charged by FA, faces three-match ban – Daily Post Nigeria

EPL: Ashley Young charged by FA, faces three-match ban
Manchester United's Ashley Young has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association and faces a three-match ban. Referee Craig Pawson failed to spot Young elbowing Dusan Tadic in the stomach, during the second half of United's 0-0 draw
