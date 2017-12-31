EPL: Draw with Southampton force Man-U to third position

Manchester United’s dismal run of results in December continued with a third consecutive English Premier League draw as they were held 0-0 at home to Southampton on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result meant the Red Devils dropped to third in the league standings, below Chelsea who earlier thrashed an abject Stoke City 5-0. United had top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku carried off on a stretcher early in the game and looked stricken of any thrust or creativity in attack.

