EPL: Everton hold Chelsea to goalless draw
Chelsea found no chink in Everton’s defensive armour as the English Premier League (EPL) champions were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Antonio Conte’s side, missing suspended top scorer Alvaro Morata, played most of the game in Everton’s half. They had 25 attempts on goal to the hosts’ five.
