 EPL: Everton hold Chelsea to goalless draw | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EPL: Everton hold Chelsea to goalless draw

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Chelsea found no chink in Everton’s defensive armour as the English Premier League (EPL) champions were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Antonio Conte’s side, missing suspended top scorer Alvaro Morata, played most of the game in Everton’s half. They had 25 attempts on goal to the hosts’ five.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.