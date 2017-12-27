EPL: I might leave Manchester United – Fellaini – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
EPL: I might leave Manchester United – Fellaini
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United midfielder, Marouane Fellaini, has admitted he might leave the club, even if he is given another contract offer. Fellaini, who could leave Old Trafford for free in the summer, turned down an offer in September. The 30-year-old …
