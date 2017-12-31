EPL: Manchester City’s winning run ends, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus injured – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
EPL: Manchester City's winning run ends, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus injured
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester City have narrowly escaped defeat at Crystal Palace as their winning run in the Premier League ends. Goalkeeper, Ederson stopped a last-gasp penalty to save Manchester City from their first defeat of the campaign. Before Sunday's 0-0 …
Pep Guardiola Insists Man City Will Not Remain Unbeaten Following Crystal Palace Scare
Man City will not remain unbeaten – Guardiola
Guardiola pleads for player protection
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!