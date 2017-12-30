Mohamed Salah double inspires Liverpool fightback after Vardy opener – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Mohamed Salah double inspires Liverpool fightback after Vardy opener
The Guardian
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's equaliser against Leicester City at Anfield. Photograph: Matt McNulty/JMP/Rex/Shutterstock. Premier League · The Observer. Mohamed Salah double inspires Liverpool fightback after Vardy opener. Supported by …
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Liverpool verdict – Klopp's Reds can last the pace, this was a different type of triumph
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester: Mohamed Salah double sees off Foxes as Van Dijk watches on at Anfield
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!