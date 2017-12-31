EPL: Sir Alex Ferguson, LMA congratulate Arsene Wenger for breaking Premier League record – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
EPL: Sir Alex Ferguson, LMA congratulate Arsene Wenger for breaking Premier League record
Daily Post Nigeria
The English Premier League Managers Association (LMA) on Sunday congratulated Arsenal manager, Arsène Wenger on surpassing the record for the number of matches managed in the Premier English top flight football league. Wenger hit his 811th match for …
