 EPL: Sir Alex Ferguson, LMA congratulate Arsene Wenger for breaking Premier League record – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EPL: Sir Alex Ferguson, LMA congratulate Arsene Wenger for breaking Premier League record – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

EPL: Sir Alex Ferguson, LMA congratulate Arsene Wenger for breaking Premier League record
Daily Post Nigeria
The English Premier League Managers Association (LMA) on Sunday congratulated Arsenal manager, Arsène Wenger on surpassing the record for the number of matches managed in the Premier English top flight football league. Wenger hit his 811th match for
'It's difficult to accept' – Arsene Wenger unhappy after penalty decisionEurosport.com
Sir Alex Ferguson reacts to Arsene Wenger breaking his Premier League recordMetro
Wenger furious with late penalty kick, festive scheduleYahoo Sports
Vanguard –Hindustan Times –The Punch –India Today
all 68 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.