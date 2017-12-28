EPL table: Manchester City defeat Newcastle, Premier League leaders now 15 points clear – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
EPL table: Manchester City defeat Newcastle, Premier League leaders now 15 points clear
Daily Post Nigeria
Raheem Sterling scored the only goal as Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 1-0 on Wednesday night at St. James Park. It was Pep Guardiola's 18th win in a row, as City continue to march towards the Premier League title. City wasted a lot of …
Raheem Sterling strikes again to give Manchester City win No18 at Newcastle
Sterling sparkles as City claim 18th win
Man City wasteful but march on with 18th straight win
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!