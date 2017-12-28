 EPL table: Manchester City defeat Newcastle, Premier League leaders now 15 points clear – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
EPL table: Manchester City defeat Newcastle, Premier League leaders now 15 points clear

EPL table: Manchester City defeat Newcastle, Premier League leaders now 15 points clear
Raheem Sterling scored the only goal as Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 1-0 on Wednesday night at St. James Park. It was Pep Guardiola's 18th win in a row, as City continue to march towards the Premier League title. City wasted a lot of
