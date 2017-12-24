Europe Claims Success in Tackling Migrant Crisis – Voice of America
|
Voice of America
|
Europe Claims Success in Tackling Migrant Crisis
Voice of America
The number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean to Europe continued to fall last month, and the European Union says its policies to ease the crisis are working. On the so-called central Mediterranean route from North Africa, arrivals were down by a …
Sad tales of slavery from Libya
Inside the mind of Libya's slave masters
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!