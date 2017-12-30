 European Union Evacuates 134 More Nigerians From Libya | Nigeria Today
European Union Evacuates 134 More Nigerians From Libya

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) have evacuated 134 more Nigerians from Libya. Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West Zone, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos. Farinloye said the new batch of returnees arrived at the…

