Eva Longoria reportedly pregnant with first child



Saudi Gazette

LOS ANGELES – "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria is expecting her first child – a boy – with husband Jose Baston, reports People. Longoria's representative confirmed the actress is four months pregnant with a son. Longoria, 42, and Baston, 49 …



