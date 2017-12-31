Ex-Eagles keeper, Peterside, congratulates George Weah

Ex-Super Eagles keeper, Idah Peterside has congratulated president-elect of Liberia, George Weah on his victory. The former Keeper and Ex-media officer of the Eagles, Peterside told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Weah`s victory would open avenues for ex-internationals who want to serve their countries. He said Weah`s election was a victory for Liberian […]

Ex-Eagles keeper, Peterside, congratulates George Weah

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

