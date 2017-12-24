Ex Ivorian Football star Emmanuel Eboue tells story of bitter Divorce & how he sometimes sleeps on Friend’s Floor

In 2006, Ivorian football star Emmanuel Eboue took to the pitch to play alongside the biggest names in world football at the time on European club football’s biggest stage -the UEFA Champions League Final. The match was between his then club Arsenal and Barcelona. 11 years after and his career is close to non-existent, he […]

The post Ex Ivorian Football star Emmanuel Eboue tells story of bitter Divorce & how he sometimes sleeps on Friend’s Floor appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

