Ex- Katsina Perm Sec Jailed for Fraud

A former Permanent Secretary in the administration of former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, Yusuf Sule Saulawa was today December 29, 2017 convicted by Justice Sanusi Tukur of the Katsina State High Court of one count of obtaining by false pretense. The convict fraudulently obtained the sum of N2.5 million from the complainant…

