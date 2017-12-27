 Ex-NSITF boss: no link with Jonathan campaign – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-NSITF boss: no link with Jonathan campaign – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Ex-NSITF boss: no link with Jonathan campaign
The Nation Newspaper
THE former chairman of the Nigeria Security Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr. Ngozi Olejeme, has said she has nothing to do with former President Goodluck Jonathan's campaign finance committee. She made the clarification in a statement issued in Lagos
Goodluck Jonathan's campaign manager held for graftThe Herald
Officials looted NSITF's $48.5m, says OlojemeThe Punch
Goodluck Jonathan's aide forfeits 38 housesWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.