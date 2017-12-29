 Ex-President Jonathan congratulates George Weah | Nigeria Today
Ex-President Jonathan congratulates George Weah

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Liberia’s President-elect, George Weah. Jonathan, who has just returned from Monrovia after leading the National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections Observation Mission to Liberia, posted the goodwill message to Weah on his Facebook page, on Friday. Jonathan, advised Weah to maintain his open door policy in his new position, saying “everybody is a winner when democracy wins, and democracy has won today”.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

