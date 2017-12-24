 Exclusive: From “Gbagyi Child” Album to Expectations for his #BezLive Concert Today… BN Music catches with up Bez – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Exclusive: From “Gbagyi Child” Album to Expectations for his #BezLive Concert Today… BN Music catches with up Bez – BellaNaija

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Exclusive: From “Gbagyi Child” Album to Expectations for his #BezLive Concert Today… BN Music catches with up Bez
BellaNaija
Emmanuel “Bez” Idakula is someone I always like to call a hybrid due to his ability to make music in a variety of genres; soul, RnB, Rock, Jazz essentially personifying alternative music in one person. He is one of the special breed of artists that put
Calendar: Bez live at Muri Okunola, Fela's queens at Terrakulture and Calabar carnivalGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.