Expect robust, vibrant opposition from PDP in 2018 – Secondus

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has assured Nigerians that the PDP would play robust and vibrant roles in the nation’s polity in 2018. Secondus, in a new year message he issued on Saturday in Abuja, asserted that the worst was over for the PDP. He said that the opposition party was ready and re-energised to play its role in the polity to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

