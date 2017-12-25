 Expert says artificially ripen fruits cause cancer – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Expert says artificially ripen fruits cause cancer – The Punch

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Business


Expert says artificially ripen fruits cause cancer
Dr Mustapha Bature, Clinical Mentor, Kebbi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, has warned that consumption of fruits such as mango, banana, pawpaw and plantain, artificially ripened by Calcium Carbide can cause cancer. Bature made this known

