Expert says artificially ripen fruits causes cancer – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper Expert says artificially ripen fruits causes cancer

The Nation Newspaper

Dr Mustapha Bature, Clinical Mentor, Kebbi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, has warned that consumption of fruits such as mango, banana, pawpaw and plantain, artificially ripen by Calcium Carbide could cause cancer. Bature made this known …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

