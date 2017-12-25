Experts Lament Pitfalls In Nigeria Health Sector

BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos –

Experts have heaped the blames for failures recorded in the Nigeria health sector on lack of transparency, accountability and poor corporate governance.

The experts, in a governance research conducted by Conrad Clark Nigeria Limited for the health sector, added that 3.54 per cent of Lagos hospitals have risk management structure.

They also revealed that 95.14 per cent of hospitals in Lagos State lack corporate governance structure, saying only a paltry 4.86 per cent of hospitals in the state have governance structure.

At the third edition of the Clinical Risk & Governance summit 2017, hosted by Conrad Clark Nigeria in Lagos with the theme ‘Clinical Emergencies in Nigeria’, the experts underlined pandemic negligence in management of accident victims, disease outbreak, poor response to general clinical emergencies by government, medical practitioners and regulatory bodies with outdated policies and poor governance as challenges confronting the health sector.

According to them, all of these have resulted to barratry, multiple of thousand deaths across Nigerian hospitals.

Also speaking, the former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, whose address dwelt on challenges of healthcare management in Nigeria, lamented poor finance management and lack of accountability in governance.

The antidote to the challenges, according to him, include having political will for health at the highest level of government and legislation, improved funding (targeting 15 per cent for health in the budget), implementation of the National Health Act, strengthening of the NCDC and improvement of stakeholders engagement.

The Chief Executive Officer of Conrad Clark Nigeria, Joachim Adenusi, in his remark, emphasized on poor governance structure in the health sector, calling on all health stakeholders to play their roles effectively, manage uncertainties and increase productivity across board.