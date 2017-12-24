Explosion rocks Delta community [PHOTOS]

Explosion from a domestic gas cylinder, Sunday, gutted a residential building opposite the Olomoro Community market in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State. It was learnt that resultant fire from the explosion was so severe due to the absence of men of the fire service. Effort by sympathisers could not also save the […]

