Fani-Kayode – Pres. Buhari’s Cabinet Behaving Like Pimps, Mafia Dons & Cult Members
The Former Minsiter of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has branded the members of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administrative cabinet are behaving like pimps and mafia dons.
He made the remark on Tuesday while reacting to Buhari’s comments over his age. The President admitted on Monday that he did not know he was 75-years-old until he was told, though he claimed he thought his age is 74.
See what Chief Femi has to say;
“As President u claim that u cannot remember ur age. Next ur VP tells us that NNPC is not part of the Federal Government. What did we do to deserve these lying fiends and shady characters as leaders? They behave more like pimps, mafia dons and cult members than statesmen,” the ex-minister fondly called FFK tweeted.
He also alleged that former vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar was a nightmare to the APC led administration during the time he was still their party member. Knowing how indifferent FFK has been to the APC – Led administration, one shouldn’t be surprised at his submissions.
He tweeted as follows …
