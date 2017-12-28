Farmers: Rice price to crash to N7000 in 4 months

Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, the National President, Rice Farmers Association (RIFAN), has assured Nigerians that the market prices of locally produced rice will soon crash. Goronyo told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday that the price a 50kg-bag of locally produced rice would plummet from N18,000 to between N6,500 and N7000 by April 2018. He said that the price-reduction plans would be achieved under a joint programme of RIFAN and the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which would be launched in Abuja on Jan.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

