 Fashion Blogger turned Gospel Singer & Songwriter! Bola “Bolasings” Obileye unveils New Single “Holy Ghost Fire” | Listen on BN | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fashion Blogger turned Gospel Singer & Songwriter! Bola “Bolasings” Obileye unveils New Single “Holy Ghost Fire” | Listen on BN

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

“Holy Ghost Fire” a medley of Gospel and Motown blues with a classic Yoruba infused jazz twist was written and performed by singer, songwriter, Fashion Editor, and former Fashion Blogger (Seriously Doughnuts) Bola Obileye aka Bolasings. “Holy Ghost Fire” is a breath of fresh air, a unique medley of Gospel and blues infusing a classic twist creating […]

The post Fashion Blogger turned Gospel Singer & Songwriter! Bola “Bolasings” Obileye unveils New Single “Holy Ghost Fire” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.