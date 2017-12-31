Fashion Enthusiasts turn up as Divalukky opens New Boutique for Ready-to-Wear Pieces

African contemporary fashion brand Divalukky opened the doors to its boutique at U15 Jabi Lake Mall Abuja on Sunday, December 10th 2017, with fashion lovers in attendance. The boutique which provides strictly ready to wear custom pieces was launched with pieces from four stylish categories – boss chick, luxe chick, casual chick and footwears. The […]

The post Fashion Enthusiasts turn up as Divalukky opens New Boutique for Ready-to-Wear Pieces appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

