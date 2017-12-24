Fayose is a fraudster, mischief maker and a liar – Fayemi

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi has labelled the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose as a fraudster, a mischief maker and a liar.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olayinka Oyebode in response to a comment allegedly made by him in an interview with WE FM 106.3 which he was quoted as saying “Don’t mind Fayose, he is a noisemaker. I told the President yesterday that even if it means raising the pump price to N250 per litre, Nigerians will still buy, provided it is available.” Fayemi said the statement was false as he never granted any interview to WE FM 106.3.

He expressed worried and concern over the source of the falsehood and warned the general public to be wary of the Ekiti State Governor’s office which he say “is now a den for fraudsters where falsehood and blackmail have been elevated to statecraft.”

The Statement reads:

“It has become necessary to debunk this wicked falsehood being spread by mischief makers via the social media, especially for the sake of well-meaning members of the public, who have expressed concern over the source of the falsehood,”

“The minister of mines and steel development, Kayode Fayemi, never granted any interview with WE FM 106.3 and the management of the radio station can attest to this fact.

“Members of the public should note that the fabricated comment, emanated from no other source than the media unit of Ekiti state governor’s office, which is now a den for fraudsters and where falsehood and blackmail have been elevated to statecraft.

“Anyone who knows the pedigree of the minister would attest to the fact that he is not capable of making such a careless statement.

“Fayemi remains focused on his current assignment and no amount of manufactured lies can distract him.

“We implore members of the public to be wary of this dangerous trend of character assassination being masterminded by governor Fayose’s media aides, who in a similar style, had also credited another false statement on the fuel crisis to Bolaji Abdullahi, national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) through a fraudulent twitter handle.

“We only hope the perpetrators of this criminal act fully understand the nature of this crime that has become a past time for them and their paymaster.”

